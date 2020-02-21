[kell-brook-moves-on-from-amir-khan,-names-4-targets-at-147-to-154lbs]

Earth Boxing News 21/02/2020

📸 Mark Robinson

Kell Brook is no longer fishing for an all-British isles battle with Amir Khan after profitable his current comeback fight previously this thirty day period.

‘The Special One’ defeated the unheralded Mark DeLuca with ease in Sheffield and now needs huge names immediately after dropping Khan as a goal.

“I’ve bought larger fish to fry,” Brook instructed SiriusXM’s The AK And Barak Demonstrate. “I’m wanting to fight the men that do want to battle, the best out there. He doesn’t seem to be to want to battle, you know me, it is so straightforward to be built as properly. He is managing out.”

Brook has his crosshairs on some of the most effective close to appropriate now. A person of whom is ex-opponent Errol Spence.

In spite of Spence battering Brook on his household soil the very first time, Brook however would like to go again for a lot more.

“I would love to have the Errol Spence fight rematch mainly because I know and the persons around me know what took place,” he said.

🎙️ @SpecialKBrook told @BoxingwithAk and @TheBoxingBully which top welterweight(s) he’d like following along with which dream fight he’s no more time chasing. 🔊 Whole job interview right here and No cost by using the @siriusxm app: https://t.co/dqdRGrZpq8 ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oHaZA8Fu7Y — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) February 18, 2020

“We know from the Golovkin fight and the education camp for the Spence struggle. I believe this model of Kell Brook would defeat Errol Spence. I would like, enjoy that rematch.”

Title-dropping Terence Crawford into the cut price, Brook also stated his intention to drive for a earth title shot at super-welterweight.



CRAWFORD

“Crawford. He’s the male there in the division but we also cannot rule out super welterweight so (WBC winner, Jermell) Charlo or this other person who gained the earth title (Brook didn’t title but meant Jeison Rosario or possibly Patrick Teixeira). We ought to set a poll with each other on your present. Who ought to I be fighting upcoming?”

“I just want to be in those huge fights. There’s a large amount of chat about politics in this video game. But welterweight or super welterweight I am in this article.

“I’m not hiding absent from any fighter and I can demonstrate you men why I am the guy.”

A battle at 154 kilos would seem the most rational possibility for Brook at this point in time. With Spence still recovering from a automobile accident in which he was blessed to endure, ‘The Truth’ could be out of commission until eventually the late summer.