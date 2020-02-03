Kell Brook warned of the dangers of ‘Bazooka’ Mark DeLuca

RINGSIDE 02.03.2020

Mark DeLuca says his clash with former IBF welterweight world champion, Kell Brook, at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Saturday February 8th was “make or break” as he had the toughest fight of his career, live on Sky Sports in the USA, UK and DAZN want to get excited in the USA.

DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs), a Massachusetts-born, durable and hard-hitting south paw, avenged his only career defeat against Walter Wright in an immediate rematch in October 2018 and unanimously won the Seattle man over ten rounds the NABA Super Award -Welterweight Title.

‘The Bazooka’ topped his record by two more wins in 2019, ahead of Jimmy Williams in Boston and Brandon Brewer at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence. Since 2016, he’s been twelve times more active than Brook.

“This is the highlight of my career fighting a former world champion,” said DeLuca. “Kell Brook fought two of the greatest boogeymen in boxing in Errol Spence and Gennadiy Golovkin. He messed up their world. I have admiration and respect for Kell as a champion, but to get where he was, I have to get him to Sheffield beat.

“I can’t speak for him, but I know he is at a crossroads in his career. I know that he wants to go back to where he used to be, and to do that he has to hit me. I don’t think that he took this fight lightly because it’s a brand or break fight for both of us. “

Brook has not fought since the decision of Australian Michael Zerafa in December 2018 and is determined to prove that he is still at the top of the sport after working again with trainer Dominic Ingle. A loss for Brook would be catastrophic at this stage of his career and DeLuca insists that all pressure be put on the Sheffield fighter.

“I’m not really on social media and I don’t read online comments, but I think he’s feeling the pressure before that.” All of his fans are waiting for him to come back and it’s in his hometown. He has to deal with this pressure and emerge and appear, he has his hands full!

“This is my chance and this is my time. I feel great. I played around on small maps in small places to get to this point and I can demonstrate my skills and what this fight is about. I am deceiving and people will consider me a puncher, but I can do cute things there. Everything can change in battle.

“It would be like a world championship title for me. Even though the belt is not in line, the man I fight is everything. Fighting someone of his caliber means everything to me. I am confident that I can prepare for it and that is all I can do. “

Brook vs. DeLuca is the culmination of a huge action night in Sheffield.

Kid Galahad (26-1, 15 KOs) meets Claudio Marrero (24-3, 17 KOs) in a final eliminator for the featherweight IBF crown. Terri Harper (9-0, 5 KOs) meets Finnish Eva Wahlstrom (23-1-2, 3 KOs) in an association for the WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles, taking Anthony Tomlinson (11-0, 6 KOs ) Stewart Burt (13-1-1, 1 KO) in an eliminator for the British and Commonwealth welterweight title Dave Allen (17-5-2, 14 KOs) returns from the ring after eight months, the super featherweight champion of Brentwood Martin Joseph Ward (23-1-2, 11 KOs) returns, super middleweight John Docherty (7-0, 5 KO) continues his march towards a first title, Leeds Featherweight Hopey Price (2-0, 1 KO) wants 3-0 and Sheffield Light-Heavyweight Callum Beardow (1- 0) fights for the second time as a professional.