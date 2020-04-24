Kelley Flanagan and Pilot Pete Dad are talking on Instagram and this is a little weird

Kelly Flanagan and Peter Weber “didn’t date” after The Bachelor … they said. But that did not stop Flanagan from officially infiltrating the Weber family. The Bachelor Alumni seem to have begun combining families in quarantine combinations, even Peter’s mother was happy.

It was all demonstrated in the Flanagan Instagram exchange with parents who Americans hate.

Flanagan reached out to Weber’s father (Petet Weber Sr.) to wish him a happy birthday. It seemed like they were so close that Weber’s father had a nickname for Flanagan. “Thank you very much for Chop Chip’s request,” he wrote. “Miss you.”

To back off a little, Weber sent Flanagan, a Chicago lawyer, back to The Bachelor before the date of his birth. He finally got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss for a month, then separated from him to reunite with Madison Prewett. Their relationship only lasted two days after they went public, apparently because the Weber family was very opposed to their relationship.

Kelley Flanagan appeared in ‘The Bachelor’ next to Bachelor Peter Weber.

John Fleenor / ABC

Weber did not seem to have a problem with Flanagan, which he first saw at the end of March. He flew to Chicago, apparently, though Covid-19, and the couple were photographed being very flirty along the iconic lakeside of the city. It was only the day before Chicago closed the public park, so Weber and Flanagan reported to his apartment that seemed to be quarantined together. We know this because of the fearable Weber Tiktoks who showed them together for some time.

What We Know About the ‘Possible Bachelor of Quarantine’ Series

Read more

Once again, Weber and Flanagan claimed they were not together, according to Weber’s comments on the podcast The Viall Files in early April. “Are we dating? No. Do I like to spend time with him? Of course. We are not dating. Can I see it in the future? Yes, of course,” he said. “I will be very lucky and very happy if that happens.” He follows up by saying he took it slow because his engagement had just broken.

That didn’t stop mom judging Weber from jumping on the board with his relationship with Kelley, too. America thinks nothing can be compared to Sluss in the minds of Weber’s mother, Barbara, but apparently, Flanagan in kindness. Barbara has commented on hearts on Flanagan’s Instagram and even said things like “We need to have lunch and shop for the day.” Sounds like a comment for our future daughter-in-law.

The world needs to wait to see if Flanagan and Weber make things official, or survive past quarantine dating.