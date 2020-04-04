Kelly and Jungblud slot machines cover Champagne Supernova oasis

Machine gun Kelly and Jungblud have shared another new collaboration on the Oasis classic “Champagne Supernova”.

It came days after the pair discovered a new track they wrote together called “Body Bag,” which was inspired by the death of rapper Juice WRLD.

The new cover, edited by Kelly, sees the couple perform a track from their respective homes when they self-isolate against the backdrop of a coronavirus pandemic. Watch it below.

As millions around the world began quarantining themselves at their home last month, Jungblud has become one of the first performers to launch a virtual concert program online for fans, and hundreds are already following him.

Reviewing the show, NME called the gesture “a gift to an entertainer who couldn’t carry himself into the bedroom and brought himself to everyone else’s bedroom.”

“For a brief hour of musical fireworks, it feels like a vital, generous display of kindness and hope, which is important now.”

Last year, while interviewing NME at the Reading Festival, Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly spoke about their mutual love for Oasis and revealed that they once sang “Superpersonic” together in karaoke. See the interview above.

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a number of covers as part of its #LockDownSessions series recently, including versions of Nirvana movies “Smells like a teenager”, “The Beatles” “Here’s the sun” and “The pursuit of happiness” KiD CuDi ‘.

Last week, he also teamed up with Travis Barker Blink-182 to cover Parasherov’s “Benefit.”