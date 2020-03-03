kelly-clarkson-lands-country-singer-sara-collins-for-her-‘the-voice’-staff!

Sara Collins wooed coaches Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson on The Voice!

The 18-calendar year-outdated, who is refreshing out of large faculty, sang Heidi Newfield‘s “Johnny and June” for her blind audition.

Sara has previously been opening up for some extremely renowned nation musicians, such as Hunter Hayes, Kane Brown and Sam Hunt.

“YAAAAASSS!! My region artist dreams are coming true!! Sorry not this time @nickjonas #VoiceBlinds,” Kelly tweeted out.

“Woohooooo!! #TeamKelly !!! Place came to city! #nbcthevoice,” Sara excitedly shared about becoming a member of Group Kelly.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/f97VkHeoLOY" width="500"></noscript>

Come across out who else is on Crew Kelly!