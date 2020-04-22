Kelly Dodd apologizes for calling Coronavirus ‘God’s way of turning the bull’

Kelly Dodd apologized for his “crazy” remarks about coronavirus epidemic.

The «Real Estate in the County of Orange County“The star turned down critics on Tuesday after posting a video of herself flying from New York to Los Angeles during the blast and responding to a few selected statements that dropped her into warmer waters.

“If the flight is dangerous then is the flight?” Kelly raised her back. “Do you think you want to fly? I have to go back, how do the elites know? The judge is judging that it’s sick !!”

Kelly Dodd says the coronavirus is “the path of the herd.” Vanessa Hudgensery is real. pic.twitter.com/i6P4UjSrPK

– Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) April 21, 2020

In another comment he added “” Did you know that many people die from H1N1, pig intestines or SARS ?? 25% of that is where you see your goals and not only hear the numbers but not the facts !! It is God’s way of cutting cattle !! “

Later that day, Kelly took the picture to Instagram Live – and the video came down – to post something culpa as her followers buried her online for “neutral comments.”

“I want to make it a public holiday,” Kelly said during a photo shoot outside in front of a swimming pool. “When I wrote that it was God’s custom to turn around the herd, that is not what I meant. But I mean, is there a grave because it is God’s way? I’m not a God. I think we should all stay home and protect everyone. “

“That’s not what I was looking for and I want to apologize to the offender, OK? Please?”

SOMEONE IS NOT THE BEST! You may be a part of HERD !!! https://t.co/sEmXgaE4Eb

– Katzee (kat) donor (@ 35Katazee) on April 21, 2020

Kelly didn’t ask for forgiveness when she added another photo of her public apology.

“So, anyone who is upset about my stupid writing of God turning the series on, is not – it’s just not a question,” he continued. “Is God a way of forgetting the herd? I don’t know. I just feel bad and my words are crazy and I hope you can all forgive me for saying something funny and foolish.”

“Also, accept the holidays and I feel bad for everyone there who has lost a loved one and I hope everyone saves and protects themselves from this holiday.”

Kelly Dodd who can’t stay home, is returning home to NYC now that she has done her FINAL exam for coronary artery. Did he record himself leaving his home because he knew he could take a test (because he was wealthy) if the medical staff who had no choice could not? Gross. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/oBFC8FEDMG

– Tom🌴 (@messyasstom) April 21, 2020

We always knew that @RHOC_KellyDodd was the perfect point and asshole. Now he proves it even more by being completely unselfish to those who die. Poor people die from white people, but COVID is “just thin.” A 5-year-old boy died yesterday. A flattering surface.

– LilJournalBoy (@LilJournalBoy) on April 22, 2020

The apology, however, did not mention his return after he posted a video on Monday in which he received a COVID-19 swab test, as followers indicated that such tests were difficult through many in need.

One Twitter user asked, “How do you treat? People with symptoms do not get the test.”

“You can take a test if you know anyone!” Kelly replied.

