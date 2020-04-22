Kelly Dodd did what the cause of Coronavirus in Ash is similar and asked later.

Kelly Dodd from The Real Housewives of Orange County has been used as the center of controversy. The star of Bravo often finds himself talking about sex offenders. After shutting down fans on Instagram, he made a complaint about coronavirus fatalities. His words were not good and a serious backlash continued. Dodd later dismissed his remarks and responded to the crowd.

Kelly Dodd | Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank at Getty Images

What does Kelly Dodd say?

Dodd is in New York City with his son Rick Leventhal. Frequently, his client asked why he and his daughter were not in California. Dodd said he got the lock while traveling, but his daughter was fine with living with her father.

It seems like a fight between Dodd and her boyfriend. In one of her Instagram accounts, the star told Bravo that her ex didn’t allow her daughter to fly anywhere. Dodd then returned to Southern California to reunite with his daughter.

When he returned, Dodd showed a video of his experiment for COVID-19. This is because her partner wants to know that she is not going to get shot and that she is giving her daughter away on her journey.

“There is a gay couple who wants to see my achievements so that I can be with my son,” Dodd said in a tweet on Instagram.

A reporter asked why he had filled the crowd with the damage that caused Dodd to mistreat the hot water.

“Many who die, they will die this year, will be justified,” Dodd wrote. “Do you know how many people died from H1N1, swine or Sars? 25%, to get your facts straight. Only you listen, not the truth. God is for the test of the cat: If you have trouble or need it, stay in. If you do not protect the other person by the waistband, keep your distance and do not go if any sick. It’s a common experience. “

Kelly Dodd also hit the back

His words have moved those who lost loved ones to illness. Dodd’s fans have taken to Instagram to apologize for the fruits and the people he harmed.

“I want to make a public request,” he began. “The point is, do I think that these prime ministers in the way of God are on the path? I am not God, I am not a voice. And I think we should all stay home and avoid that. That’s not why I want to, and I want to ask what is provoked. I’m sorry. “

“I just love it,” she continued. “I choose the words silly and I hope you can forgive me for saying something funny and silly. Please be pleased with my request. And I’m good to everyone. out there the loved ones are gone. I hope everyone is safe and protected against this disease. “

Dodd, later, shared a video of him having an antibody competition in order to find out he had never been immunized.