Kelly Dodd from RHOC commented that Coronavirus Is ‘God’s Way of Thinning the Flock’

A Real Housewife is criticized for her strange attitude towards the corona virus. Kelly Dodd of Real Housewives of Orange County was slammed by Twitter users Tuesday after making claims about the corona virus that has already angered fans and critics alike.

Screenshot of Instagram comments from Dodd shared by writer / editor Evan Ross Katz on Twitter. The complete message, which is a response to Instagram commenters, reads as follows:

“Many more have died !! They must have died this year they were compromised !!!” he began. “Do you know how many people have died from the swine flu virus or SARS? Is this a true fact? You only heard the numbers not reality !! This is God’s way of thinning the flock !!”

He then gave tips on how people who “compromised” could avoid arrest of COVID-19. “If you are vulnerable or disturbed stay inside if you don’t protect others by wearing a mask and gloves keep your distance and don’t come out if you are sick !! That makes sense.”

Kelly Dodd attended The Summer Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular on September 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.

Greg Doherty / FilmMagic / Getty

At the time of publication, this comment appears to have been deleted.

The question of why Dodd was on the plane when he claimed to have symptoms of a coronavirus triggered his response. Dodd was rebuked by his followers for flying during COVID-19, then posted a video of himself getting a COVID swab test. Instagram stories are still available for viewing on Tuesday.

Of course, there was disapproval that he even got a test too.

In his comments, Dodd said he “showed no symptoms,” which apparently meant he showed symptoms of the virus. This makes people question why Dodd was both tested for COVID-19 and on an airplane, apparently on the same day.

The commentator is very angry. “Look back at the post,” wrote @ familyfirst1143. “She was in NY then at the Hamptons and now flew home. This girl made fun of this. I’m not surprised. More like embarrassed for her.”

Someone called him. “If insignificant workers keep traveling back and forth like you, it will last longer,” @lunarojanyc said. Dodd responded directly. “It’s very important I’m back home! I’m waiting … I’m not spreading anything …”

A screenshot shows another take from Dodd. “If it’s dangerous why do airlines still fly? You think I want to fly?” Dodd responded. “I have to go back to how elitist is it ?? People are so mental [sic] that they are sick !!”

Dozens of comments asked Dodd why he left his home from the start. RHOC fans will remember that while Dodd is currently based on the West Coast, he is engaged to Rick Leventhal, senior correspondent for Fox News, who lives in New York.

In his post on Twitter, Katz compared comments with offensive comments on coronavirus from Vanessa Hudgens. The High School Musical star said it was “inevitable” that people would die of COVID-19 in a terrifying live Instagram session in mid-March.