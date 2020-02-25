kelly-lee-owens-reveals-aspects-of-new-album-and-shares-trippy-new-tune,-‘melt’

Kelly Lee Owens has discovered information of her forthcoming new album and shared a new tune, ‘Melt’, which you can pay attention to under.

Owen’s approaching new history, ‘Inner Song’, will be unveiled on Could one by means of Little-city Supersound and will attribute a protect of Radiohead’s ‘Arpeggi’ as perfectly as an physical appearance from John Cale.

Talking about the file, Owens claimed producing the album experienced been “​the most difficult 3 a long time of my lifetime.” You can hear to ‘Melt’ beneath.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KdW22xcNNos?feature=oembed" title="Kelly Lee Owens - Melt!" width="696"></noscript>

She ongoing: “My inventive lifestyle and everything I’d labored for up to that level was deeply impacted. I was not sure if I could make nearly anything any longer, and it took quite a ton of braveness to get to a position in which I could generate once again.”

Speaking about the album’s title, which is taken from an album by jazz musician Alan Silva, Owens added: “[It] really reflects what it felt like to make this record…I did a ton of interior perform in the previous number of yrs, and this is a legitimate reflection of that.”

Talking about Owen’s debut in 2017, NME mentioned: “Previously a member of indie group The Background Of Apple Pie, the Welsh musician’s debut is a much cry from the sickly-sweet indie-pop they excelled in.

“Instead, her self-titled solo debut is a journey as a result of house, techno, ambient appears, indie and pop. On each individual keep track of, Owens breaks new ground on her unpredictable album. From the dreamy ‘Keep Walking’ to the club-ready banger ‘Evolution’, Owens proves that her various musical id is a wonderful and intriguing thing, certainly.”