Kelly Lee Owens shares new single “Night”

Kelly Lee Owens has shared her taste for the upcoming second album, Inner Song, in the form of a new cute single, Night.

Owens says of the new composition: “(It) speaks of how the feelings and looks are more accessible to us at night, how much the earrings are somehow thinner, and thus how we are more able to connect with the heart our true desires.”

“I wanted to release this track as a gift to you at this crazy time to give my heart to all of you.”

Owens’ new album was announced in February with his triple first single “Melt!”. It was set on Radiohead’s Arpeggi cover and John Cale’s performance.

Originally due out next week (May 1st), Owens told supporters last month that he would be delayed due to a coronavirus pandemic.

The recording will be released instead of August 28 through the town of Small Town. “We had a lot of plans to bring you this album, which is now impossible because of COVID-19, as well as solidarity with the thousands of shops that close their doors to protect the public,” Owens wrote on Instagram.

“I know a lot of things are uncertain for us now, so let’s try to use this as an opportunity to unite in supporting each other in big and small ways. More music and news. Be safe and healthy. “

Owens released her self-titled debut album in 2017. Writing about the album, NME said: “Her self-titled solo debut is a journey through house, techno, ambience, indie and pop. On each track, Owens creates new positions in her unpredictable album. “Evolution, Owens proves that her diverse musical identity is truly beautiful and intriguing.”