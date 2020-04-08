Kelly Loeffler announces stock market liquidation amid power

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has announced that it will liquidate its individual stocks, amid criticism of sales across the coronae pandemic.

Loeffler – who is married to me Jeffrey Sprecher, chairman of the New York Stock Exchange and CEO of the Intercontinental Exchange business services company – which faced weeks of scrutiny after many reports, describes how it negotiated and sold its investments before the public health crisis, sent the economy . The senator insisted he did not take part in the decisions taken by its portfolio managers, but continued to ask questions about why he identified the economy as stable after monitoring a private briefing on Covid – 19 months ago.

In a statement Wednesday published for the first time by the Wall Street Journal, Loeffler reiterated that “I have never used any confidential information I received during the performance of my duties in the Senate as a means of private gain. No one in my family. “

However, Loeffler said Sprecher and Sprecher would have turned their stocks into mutual funds and stock exchanges traded on the stock exchange, which would be managed by third-party consultants.

From the statement:

“In the midst of this health crisis, the temptation to lie and misinformation is too great for the media and my political opponents. That is why I am taking steps to remove this temptation so that we can turn to the point. where it belongs: in the fight against COVID-19 and in restoring our country to health and economic recovery … Let me be clear: you don’t have to do this. I’ve done everything above or above the requirements of compliance with the law STOCK, the “The SEC regulations, the rules of conduct of the Senate and the American law and, of course, will continue to do so. I do this because this transparency is abused for political gain and the steps I have taken to distance myself from these accounts are ignored.” .

