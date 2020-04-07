Kelly Lofler: Republican Senator Wins New Polls After Selling Coronavirus Shares

Georgia’s House of Representatives is creating an internal GOP challenge for Sen. Lefebvre’s general secretary, in a recent poll in the local elections this week following Ms. Loofler’s reports after receiving a briefing session on senators for only millions of dollars in stock after receiving A briefing by the senator about the virus’s pandemic epidemic led to his death. .

Congresswoman Doug Collins, a former Republican lawmaker in the House of Commons who last year drafted impeachment papers against Donald Trump, said in a poll that Lofler led the Georgia general election with 36 percent to 13 percent. he does. With 16 percent of Democrats, pastor and civil rights activist Rafael Warnock, he garnered 16 percent of the vote. Politico first reported the ballot.

The poll, conducted by the Collins campaign, was conducted by Battleground Connect, a GOP public relations company. Internal polls – especially those conducted in the press – tend to favor candidates who have ordered them.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Among possible Republican nominees, polls show that Mrs. Collins has moved Ms. Lofler from 70 percent to 20 percent.

And Mr. Collins voted for Mr. Warnock with 13 votes, 49 percent to 36 percent, while Ms. Lofler tracked Mr. Warnock with 1 point, 40-41 percent.

Spokesmen for both campaigns can be reached immediately to comment on the story.

Ms. Lufler has denied allegations of self-imposed trafficking since she was reportedly fined more than $ 20 million last week for allegedly behind closed doors on January 24 in the wake of the Crown Virus crisis.

Watch more

Most of the shares sold – worth $ 18.7 million – are listed on the Intercontinental Stock Exchange, a trading group owned by the New York Stock Exchange, where the wife of the company’s CEO, Ms. Lofler, is. After buying low-priced stocks, Ms. Lofler and her husband’s financial advisers sold the stocks as part of a pre-arranged deal, a normal trend that is offset by many of Fortune 500’s top executives.

“Selling these shares to them and other executives is normal,” the deputy senator said last week.

While Ms. Lofler’s support for Republicans in Georgia could be a flagship, she is still perhaps one of the most influential figures in GOP activities in the cycle: Mr. Trump, who confirmed him earlier this year as Mr. Keynes.

The president defended Ms. Lofler and at least three other senators who have sold significant amounts of stock in recent weeks, saying they are “proud.”

Battleground Connect collects data from 1,035 “Possible Voters” via direct interview on landline and mobile phones from March 31 to April 1, according to the voting note, which marginalized the error for the full sample at 3.01 + 3.01 percent. Has calculated.

[Tags ToTranslate] Coronavirus [t] Kelly Lofler [t] Georgia [t] Doug Collins [t] US Policy [t] USA [t] World [t] News