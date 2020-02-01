Kelly Ripa agrees to be Blake Lively’s replacement for baby number 4 – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML3ec9c9f6ccb278703463f4a4959a1e0311%

WENN / Avalon

The co-host of & # 39; Live With Kelly and Ryan & # 39; suggests that the actress of & # 39; Rhythm Section & # 39; I should have four children & # 39; because triangulation in children can be bad & # 39 ;.

Kelly Ripa is willing to help Blake Lively Expand your family After the suggestion thatGossip Girl“The star must bring a fourth child to the mix, the co-host of”Life with Kelly and Ryan ‘he accepted his guest’s call to be a surrogate mother.

The conversation took place during the Friday January 31 edition of the morning talk show. When Lively stopped to promote ‘The rhythm section“, Ripa raised the theme of the family and noted that the first and her husband Ryan Reynolds He welcomed his third daughter together months earlier.

After the 32-year-old actress joked, she felt she had “47,000” children instead of three, the 49-year-old TV presenter sharing her advice as the mother of three, suggesting that the actress had a baby number four and wanted be a surrogate mother. “If you have the third child, have the fourth child,” he said. “Because triangulation can be bad in children.”

When he heard the suggestion, Lively quickly replied: “You can have my fourth child in front of me.” The lead actor of “A simple favor“he added:” You listen live, she is the replacement mother for me. “Upon accepting the cheerful announcement from her guest, Ripa joked:” Yes, I will be the oldest replacement mother in the world. ”

During the interview, Ripa also praised Lively’s relationship with her husband Reynolds. “I think you’re okay,” he said. “I feel that if you had married two other people, you would certainly have crushed the soul of the other because they are so destructive and surprising.”

Ripa’s remark led Lively to say: “We are always joking.” She kept talking about her recent jokes: “After the birth, he said,” Oh my God, if I lost you and went to the park with our three children, I think of the ladies. I can pick it up. And he says: & # 39; I mean, I have a long list & # 39 ;.

As for his reaction to his teasing, Carol Ferris of “Green lantern“She admitted shaking her husband a little by saying,” Really? Because I only have one on my list. “It was quick to clarify Kelly and her co-host Ryan Seacrest“I didn’t do it! I don’t have anyone on my list.”