Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos talk about their experiments on magic in a healthy sex life.

Well, we know Kelly Ripa to Mark Concelos It was hot. They never leave the honeymoon and are always together in public. And on social media.

But give them half a chance and they’ll get more TMI than you think!

The couple joined Andy Cohen to Bruce Bozzi On Friday, Bruce gave a very public speech on the banned SiriusXM radio show Andy.

Related: Kelly finds out why she gave up alcohol

First, Andy talks about how the time of his isolation was a huge dry one for him. We see that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus four weeks ago. But unfortunately, accountability requires value; in fact, she will never have sex now (I mean, since she was an adult.)

The lock-up made a big difference for Kelly and Mark, but ignoring it wasn’t something they could relate to. Just like everything!

After all these years, they have revealed that they will never go far. Most importantly, Mark is always “at work” for two weeks. But they are always there.

Speaking of their flawless sexual chemistry, Kelly explained.

“We found each other at the right time in our lives,” he said. We were really young. We got to know each other well. It comes with a certain comfort, confidence and experimentation. We have fun. We love each other. ”

An experiment? Oh, tell me!

In fact, why didn’t Andy and Bruce squeeze it? This seems like a total missed opportunity. LOLz!

The couple met in 1994 when Kelly was at All My Children, and Mark overheard her love play. He didn’t know the IRL was doing that either! They have been married for two years and have not been able to separate since.

Mark has said such a wonderful thing before:

“Write down all the loves I have.”

Gentlemen, pay attention, this is the only way to use the word box for sex.

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmIq4E916VM (/ insert)

The couple, who were all having fun and having fun with each other, almost immediately began to give birth to beautiful children who had become adults themselves. There’s Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17 years old, is now at home but is often housed with mom and dad and is usually fine. Most of them. Mom’s joke:

“They are OK. I think the only problem is their endless survival – they always make fun of us. It is endless. When I left the office and finished the show and went into the kitchen, they were with me. They really make fun of everything I say. “

Have you tried talking to them about your sex life? It’s like a cell phone pocket if you want to scold your kids over and over again!

It was a wonderful experience for a serious family. Michael and Lola are now living independently, and now it is a big problem to have parents to take care of them. Kelly says:

They are full of gratitude. They are happy that they can’t wash themselves and cook for themselves. They thank us again. ”

We bet!

We hope that if they do a little exercise for their parents every day, they will show their gratitude …

(Photo courtesy of WENN / Avalon / Kelly Ripa / Instagram.)