Kelly Ripa canceled her daughter's debit card ... Another questionable parenting moment?

Kelly Ripa has again shown some very questionable parenting practices and threw her daughter Lola under the bus on national television.

It seems to be a habit for Ripa to publicly fuss about her daughter’s behavior with Live With Kelly And Ryan, although Lola has often expressed her frustration about it.

Ripa’s latest rant is about her daughter ordering too much food from Postmates during her dorm life at New York University, and wasting no time bragging about having her daughter’s debit card blocked as a punishment.

Hard approach

About FoxNews

Kelly Ripa isn’t expected to be an open paperback for her daughter’s meal orders, but there must be other ways to get the message across and her 18-year-old teen’s parents.

Solving personal problems and abruptly stopping access to your bank card seems hard.

This is not the first time that she has exploited her daughter by airing her dirty laundry. The Things reports on many cases where Lola was belittled by her mother. Kelly previously stated that she knows that her daughter is not her biggest fan, but that she “doesn’t care” since she doesn’t try to be her friend anyway.

Unnecessary exploitation

Via Twitter

Kelly Ripa seems proud of her reluctance towards Lola and tries to get the audience to enjoy her ability to use her power and authority. She hardly seems to notice that she is injured and that Lola is likely to be embarrassed if she is not upset about this behavior.

“She doesn’t like school meals and has ordered postmates,” reports EOnline Ripa. “Here’s what would happen … She would order the $ 7 salad, but it would cost $ 25 if it was delivered three blocks.”

This appears to be a small problem that could be solved more simply and tactfully with a simple conversation. It’s about giving children the right money management lessons, but we mustn’t forget that, according to Closer Weekly, Kelly Ripa is worth over $ 120 million.

The $ 25 delivery fees really shouldn’t be that big of a deal!

Rumors say Brad Pitt is back with Jennifer Aniston while Brad is making wine with Angelina Jolie