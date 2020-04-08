Kelly Ripa laughs directly in the air, saying she doesn’t talk to her two children

Kelly Ripa it took a while for her to get herself together while filming “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” as she got a little emotional about the actual process with her family.

The TV host is now locked in NYC with a man Mark Consuelos his three children; Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, respectively coronavirus infection, the morning show went viral in the distance, with hosts talking via video conference.

“Look, I’m not going to lie, OK? Let me put you in a little secret: I’m not talking to my three children right now? OK?” he began, in a joking voice. “I’m not talking to both of them because … just because, we’re all in the same boat, right?”

“It was like, I couldn’t hug my parents. I wanted to hug my parents. I was sad to hug my parents,” she said, who burst into tears. “And my kids won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys we’re all closed. We’re fine. You can hug me. That’s good.'”

“Anyway, please. I don’t know why I’m crying. Maybe I’ll take my time, who knows?” he continued, choosing the emotion from Ryan Seacrest. “Sorry, did I scream? Did my monologue come out? I’m sorry, I didn’t work it out. Don’t you want to do it?”

Prior to the show, they discussed how they deal with anxiety while isolated. For Seacrest, he was a Googling picture of an olive tree, while Ripa was investigating a soothing Instagram account and watching a Dr. video. Pimple Popper.

He then talked about Joaquin and Michael’s situation, about their studies, after the Joaquin’s Regents interview was canceled and Michael’s university diploma was canceled.

“It’s funny because my youngest brother, Joaquin, is different from my other two children, who may have been dancing, just dancing all over the house. They can be very happy,” Kelly said. “But her anxiety has this level. She feels ready to take the exam. She is not comfortable. This whole thing plays out in every sense of anxiety that she experiences, that is, uncertainty about things. – everything that concerns her. “

In the case of Michael, the school will be attending two ceremonies at Yankee Stadium and Radio City Music Hall, “two construction sites” that will not go our way. ” a lot of people have lost their loved ones and are very sick, “he added,” But what, what do you know, I know? Michael? all. ”

He is also sad for his father, who was forced to postpone knee surgery at this time and is looking forward to seeing his grandson from college as well. “It was a great way of speaking in our home,” Ripa said.

In mid-March, “the studio with Kelly and Ryan” began filming without a studio audience, before transferring the entire operation to their home forever.

