kelly-ripa-shares-an-really-thirsty-online-video-of-mark-consuelos’-schooling

It is very hot here!

%MINIFYHTML37e06393a92341e2b7665bf9b26d152213% %MINIFYHTML37e06393a92341e2b7665bf9b26d152214%

On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa blessed the Web with an "particularly thirsty,quot movie of her husband Mark Consuelos. Having spot during 1 of the Riverdale intensive star workout routines, a Stomach muscles-You can see Mark shirtless, breaking a significant sweat. As the advanced movement dominates very easily and compromises its main, the Are living with Kelly and Ryan The host diligently detected his associates even though recording almost everything, which she kindly posted on her Instagram.

%MINIFYHTML37e06393a92341e2b7665bf9b26d152215%

%MINIFYHTML37e06393a92341e2b7665bf9b26d152216%

"How about a bit of #workoutmotivation for the very thirsty," he captioned the submit and extra the hashtags "#work out,quot and "#daddy,quot.

Of program, these kinds of a steamy video received a lot of adore from Kelly's followers. 1 of the best remarks arrived from Jerry O & # 39 Connell, who commented: "I have a hernia to see this."

Kelly and Mark admirers know that the couple have extended liked shouting at their social networks. Very last 7 days, the mom of 3 youngsters shared a sweet photograph of the return of the 48 a long time and their little ones. Michael Consuelos, 22 and Lola Consuelos, 18, from a 2001 vacation to Hawaii.