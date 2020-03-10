Kelowna murder trial witness remembers argument at winery

The Most effective Western Plus Wine Region Lodge in Kelowna where by Tejwant Danjou is accused of killing his common-legislation spouse, Rama Gauravarapu, on July 22, 2018.

Files / Kelowna Day by day Courier

Accused murderer Tejwant Danjou angrily confronted a girl two times in a winery courtyard on the working day he’s alleged to have killed his wife, court heard Monday.

Danjou yelled at the woman, swore at her and instantly knocked her sunglasses off, witness Bryan Van testified.

“It was quite violent. It was not nicely using the glasses off her. It looked like he slapped them off,” Van claimed through Danjou’s ongoing trial for the second-degree murder of his popular-legislation wife Rama

Gauravarapu.

Following the confrontation in the courtyard of Mission Hill Family members Estate Winery, the girl calmly walked off although Danjou stood next to a wishing very well and glared at her, Van explained.

“He had his eyes preset on her, searching like they weren’t budging. He was staring at her very, quite intently,” Van reported.

As he glowered at the female, Danjou was swearing at her, Van testified. “He was cursing some pretty awful points about her,” Van said.

Times afterwards, Danjou and the lady satisfied up yet again in the courtyard, Van testified. “They had been yelling once again,” he said.

Throughout the next confrontation, Danjou took off his possess sunglasses and stomped on them, Van claimed. Danjou, who Van identified as the man sitting in the prisoner’s box, then remaining the courtyard whilst the lady

went into the wine store.

Van, who is a personal vineyard tour driver, experienced brought two American clients to the West Kelowna winery on July 22, 2018. It was when he waited for his have purchasers to occur out of the winery that Van

witnessed the confrontation between Danjou and the girl in the courtyard.

The Crown says the lady was Gauravarapu, Danjou’s prevalent-regulation wife.

The pair lived with each other in Surrey, and had come to the Okanagan for wine touring.

Following Van had noticed the confrontation, he testified that Danjou approached the car he was employing to choose up his American attendees, perhaps thinking it was an Uber. Because Danjou poked his head into the

automobile, Van mentioned he was ready to observe a little something of Danjou’s issue.

“His eyes trapped out to me they were bloodshot,” Van testified. “He was just form of miserable-seeking, I guess.”

Later on that day, personnel at the Ideal Western Wine State Inn received phone calls from visitors complaining about sounds coming from room 205.

Hotel employee Hayden Keller testified Monday that he experienced checked Danjou and Gauravarapu into that place on July 21, 2018.

In reaction to the issues, Keller phoned area 205 2 times but there was no reply. Keller, who was the front desk supervisor and dealing with a visitor at the time, asked yet another resort staff if she felt

cozy heading up to the home to knock on the doorway. She agreed, but when she returned, she was distraught, Keller testified.

“She was in hysterics,” Keller reported. “She was at the level of tears and almost hyperventilating.”

Through evidence presented already at the demo, court docket read that Gauravarapu was discovered terribly-beaten inside the home. She was conscious but died before long after she was identified.

Danjou, a Surrey real estate agent, was arrested by police immediately after staying found hiding in a close by dumpster.

Danjou pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder at the outset of the trial, but changed his plea to not responsible. His attorney, Donna Turko, has explained to the court docket Danjou claims he did not have the intent to kill Gauravarapu.

The demo proceeds.