Kelsea Ballerini and Kacey Musgraves Call Radio Station for Tweets About Why Country Stations Won’t Play Female Artists Back to Back | Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea ballerini and Kacey Musgraves are made 100% with the lousy reasons of why country radio stations will not play female artists back to back.

In a series of tweets this morning (January 16), the writer Chris Willman noticed that two female artists performed back-to-back on the 105.1 in Los Angeles.

“I turned on country station 105.1 in Los Angeles earlier, and they were playing the new song from Gabby Barrettthen, without any breaks or interruptions, they entered a Kelsea ballerini song. Can they not be fined for this? “, He wrote.

Another station, 98.6 KCQ, which is based throughout Michigan County, replied that its station could not do this.

“I applaud their courage,” the station wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Kelsea, Kacey, fans and other female artists took note of the exchange and canceled these “rules”.

“To all the ladies who break their asses to get half the opportunities that men do, I’m really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of even playing conversation, there are still companies that play their stations according to these rules. It’s unfair and incredibly disappointing, ”Kelsea wrote.

She added: “AlEXA PLAY LBT LADY A CARRIE MIRANDA KACEY CARLY GABBY MAREN INGRID RUNAWAY JUNE M&T LAUREN. EVERYTHING IN A ROW. AND ALSO ME. hahaha. AND LINDSAY AND ASHLEY AND ANY OTHER FORGETTING THE MID BECAUSE I NEED MORE COFFEE TO TREAT. “

Pope Cassadee, who was also following the conversation, noted another comment from the station that made us all uncomfortable.

“The pop audience is more welcoming and forgiving of their singers. I like that a little. The country audience is not so much. They accepted Taylor (Swift) because their daughters loved him. “

Is there an all-female country station we can listen to now?

The station responded to the artists and defended itself, saying that “we have added more women to the playlist in the past year than in previous years.”

See what Kacey says about the exchange below:

And yet, they can play 18 guys who sound exactly the same back to back. Is perfectly logical.

– K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) January 16, 2020

To all the ladies who break their asses to have half the opportunities that men do, I am really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of even playing conversation, there are still companies that play their stations according to these rules. It’s unfair and it’s incredibly disappointing https://t.co/95CtnVLlHh

– Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 16, 2020

