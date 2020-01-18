Kelsea Ballerini Duets With John K on ‘If We Never Met’ – Read the lyrics and listen! | First listen, Kelsea Ballerini, Music

Sat, January 18, 2020 at 12:07 p.m.

Kelsea ballerini lend a verse to John KNew song “If we have never met!”

The singer “Homecoming Queen?” Collaborated with John on his sweet breakout track, released on Friday January 17th.

“What if I left the party?” Kelsea sung. “What if you never looked twice when you saw me in your favorite sweater?” / It had to be for a reason / For the worse or for the better. “

“Kelsea you killed him! John wrote on KelseaIt’s Instagram. “So glad we met 🙏🏼.”

Listen John K and Kelsea ballerini“If we have never met” now! You can also download it from Apple Music.

John K, Kelsea Ballerini – if we never met (Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics …

