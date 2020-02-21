[kemba-walker-experienced-to-drain-his-knee,-injection-just-after-the-all-star-match]

%MINIFYHTML5723eba6364c8fb051deccf1d17bddb411%

February 21, 2020 | 4: 10 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – Celtics shipowner baseman Kemba Walker, who has been slowed by discomfort in his remaining knee for significantly of this year, complained of more comprehensive swelling right after returning from the Stars weekend in Chicago. They then drained his knee and then obtained an anti-inflammatory injection, explained mentor Brad Stevens. He also underwent an MRI that unveiled no structural issue.

Walker performed about 32 minutes in the All-Star Activity on Sunday, including an intensive timeless quarter where he was on the court for about 15 minutes.

"There is no way he would have played or our medical workers would have permit him (let him play) if they believed this would be attainable immediately after the break," Stevens stated. "It is unfortunate.