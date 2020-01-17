Kemba Walker tries to bring the power back to his game

Like everyone else, Kemba Walker missed a lot of open shots in the first quarter of Thursday night’s loss to Milwaukee.

The Celtics guard shot 0-for-3 at a time when the overall team was 8-for-25 from the floor, including 1-for-9 from the center. That’s all the Bucks needed to get their highest score (76 points) half the season.

But unlike most of his teammates, Walker was able to recover, first with a 24-point second quarter and ending with 40, his second highest scoring night this season. Only his 44-point performance in Indiana on December 11 was better.

Walker’s performance was an important benchmark. He returned to the Spurs on January 8 after a flu-related absence of three games and needs time to return to full strength and weight. Yes, like Marcus Smart. Walker’s attack with illness led to weight loss that he is now trying to remedy.

“I had the flu. It really cost me a lot. That’s still true,” he said. “I don’t want to apologize. That’s not the kind of person that I am. But it’s just what it is. I lost some weight, I have to reclaim it. The rhythm of the game (is) just a little different since I was out. I’m still working towards it. I just have a great support group. From my teammates and my coaching staff who just help me deal with it, because it can become frustrating. But I’ll get there.

“It doesn’t really matter (how much he lost),” says Walker. “I lost a few (pounds) and I’m already a little boy. So I can’t lose too much.”

Although the Celtics needed much more than Walker and Marcus Smart (24 points) to overcome the hot start of Bucks – Jaylen Brown missed the game with a sprained right thumb – in any case, Walker is able to take on his inner tail gunner again call.

After enduring a rocky shooting night in Wednesday’s loss to the Pistons, Walker vowed to take on more of the scoring burden.

“It’s not his responsibility to be responsible for everyone’s energy, but I’m glad he accepts it,” said coach Brad Stevens. “I’m glad he wants to. He certainly made it (to Milwaukee). He was very special.

“He was the only reason we had a chance,” said the Celtics coach. “He just wanted himself in baskets. They kept confusing how they were guarding him, the direction in which they steered him from a pair of those high screens, double drag, and he just … every reading was great. Every reading was great. Obviously, a few of those pull-ups made that help, but I thought he was really good. “

Lower the bank

The Celtics bank, once again deprived of the presence of Smart while replacing Brown with the starters, suffers from a serious case of anemia. The reserves were surpassed by the bank in Milwaukee with a margin of 48-24, and remain an inconsistent group at best.

“We just have a lot of guys who are really in it for the first or second time, and they just have to grow through it,” Stevens said. “I thought Javonte (Green) did some good things, but part of it. We’re going to ride our top five we’ve already talked about a lot, and then we just need everyone to play a role around them. But we need those five to be very good. “

Every other

As shown by losing in five of their last seven games, the Celtics are struggling with a challenging schedule that gives them no more than one day off between games until the All-Star break next month.

“It’s the NBA. You can’t get discouraged,” Smart said. “We played two back-to-back nights and stuff like that. You cannot let that discourage you. That is part of it. We’re at the 40 game mark. It happens.”