Ken Brown pays tribute to ‘really good fella’ John O’Leary

The recent passing of golfer John O’Leary, 70, was marked with tributes from during the sport, but nobody encapsulated the passion for the former Irish Open winner as flawlessly as his aged good friend and European Tour colleague Ken Brown.

Brown’s tweet was accompanied by a photo of the flamboyantly dressed and curly-mopped O’Leary resplendent in green-and-yellow trousers, splashing out of a sand lure. It strike all the suitable notes. Brown, a five-time Ryder Cupper and BBC commentator, expanded on the concept when the Irish Examiner spoke to him this 7 days.

Really sad to hear the passing of John O’Leary. John included glamour and design to professional golf.

European Tour owes him a good financial debt, he sat on the board for umpteen years, introducing & liaising with numerous sponsors.

A kindly person who was excellent corporation. Many thanks John O’ RIP. pic.twitter.com/JTmJFQ3d4p

— Ken Brown ..⛳️ (@KenBrownGolf) March 26, 2020

“John was a actually great fella. He was participating in the Tour when I very first played (in 1976) and the Tour was in such a various position then than it is now, in so a lot of various approaches. We have been respectable golfers seeking to hustle a living out of it and John was one particular of the initially to kind of turn the corner and make it a bit much more glamorous”, Brown explained.

“Prior to that, actually, it was club golfers (aside from Neil Coles, who had two work): 3 days of participating in golfing for a living, then back to their club on a Sunday. We broke away in the mid-70s and a several Australians arrived in excess of, Jack Newton, Graham Marsh, and Ian Stanley some South Africans, Harold Henning and Dale Hayes players like that and the total match scene improved fully. There were being some remarkable personalities and John was surely 1 of those people. He and Sam Torrance had tales to inform, way over and above mine”, Brown stated.

What Brown did have in common with O’Leary and Torrance was an Irish Open up victory. He gained it in 1978, fellow Scot Torrance did in 1981, and O’Leary, on home soil, a 12 months later.

“When I won that yr, at Portmarnock, John and I stood on the 18th tee, tied. I managed to hit the most miraculous par and he dropped a stroke. Seve was next with John, and I received it. I was only 21, so it was a huge second in my career”, Brown claimed.

“There weren’t several individuals pulling for me: if it was either Seve or John O’Leary or Ken Brown, there wasn’t a ton of decision. The Irish Open was ideal at its zenith again then, 20,000 people a day coming over the fences, up by way of the seaside, and if Seve was in town… The Carroll’s Irish Open up was as massive as The Open, as much as curiosity and crowds and enjoyment, and it was at Portmarnock, which is an absolute stunner of a program. The Irish Open is still one of the best tournaments on the Tour, but in all those times, it would have gone Open, Irish Open, BMW PGA, or regardless of what it was known as again then: the Colgate. They ended up the very best 3 events”, he explained.

– You can go through the full interview with Ken Brown in tomorrow’’s Examiner Sport.