Ken Jennings to Alex Trebek during “Jeopardy!” Tournament: “Ok Boomer”

Ken Jennings participates in ABC Television’s Winter Press Tour 2020. (Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage)

During the game on Thursday evening at the Jeopardy! Ken Jennings, the biggest tournament ever, had one of the funniest answers you’ll ever see – and it was right.

When the participants answered tips from the “OK” category, moderator Alex Trebek read: “In an article in the New York Times from 2019 it says:” Marks the end of friendly generational relationships. “

Ken Jennings, who won the match on Tuesday evening before falling for James Holzhauer in the tournament’s second match, got involved. His answer: “What is” OK Boomer “?”

@ KenJenning’s ‘Ok Boomer’ to say to Alex Trebek is the greatest @ moment of danger ever pic.twitter.com/bzxj4EBPDo

– Olivia Matlock (@liv_matlock) January 10, 2020

Taylor Lorenz, who wrote the NYT play referred to in the note, was grateful for the call.

I can now retire https://t.co/RqOcsfWltZ

– Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 10, 2020

In the overall game, Jennings again showed a strong performance and won the Jeopardy GOAT tournament 2-1 against Holzhauer. The first player to win three games is the winner and receives $ 1 million. The two non-winners each receive $ 250,000.

Congratulations to Ken Jennings on winning #JeopardyGOAT’s Night Three! 🎉 Don’t miss any more danger! The greatest ever Tuesday at 8 | 7c. pic.twitter.com/AtXeQ7KXJ8

– ABC (@ABCNetwork) January 10, 2020

Jennings was so good during the game that aired Thursday night that even Holzhauer was impressed. When he tweeted about it, Jennings had an answer that was almost as funny as his “OK Boomer” answer.

It’s all about timing on the button.

– Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 10, 2020

Brad Rutter, the third player in the three-man tournament, has never won a match and was not very impressive compared to his colleagues.

He’ll have a chance to get on the board when the danger! The Greatest of All Time tournament continues on Tuesday evening.

