[Kenan Thompson to Host 2020 White Home Correspondents Supper, Hasan Minhaj as Featured Entertainer]

The 2020 White Residence Correspondent’s Meal will feature the prolonged time Saturday Evening Are living performer Kenan Thompson as host and will aspect distinctive guest entertainer Hasan Minhaj, who is the host of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

The WHCD is returning to is additional comedic roots, right after the 2019 evening meal was hosted by historian Ron Chernow, who focused on celebrating the record of journalism and the Initially Amendment, the primary topic of the evening, a reaction to 2018 web hosting by Michelle Wolf’s controversial comedy stylings as host.

Minhaj hosted the WHCD in 2017, to some blended assessments, and his Netflix application is the sort of “edgy” political comedic humor that will generate chortles and guffaws from some in attendance, whilst other people are specified to clutch pearls and storm out in protest as they exit the Washington Hilton to show up at a social gathering hosted by Playboy magazine since they are offended by the flouting of sound middle American values.

