[Kenan Thompson to Host 2020 White Home Correspondent’s Supper, Hasan Minhaj as Highlighted Entertainer]

The 2020 White Dwelling Correspondent’s Evening meal will aspect the lengthy time Saturday Evening Reside performer Kenan Thompson as host and will characteristic special visitor entertainer Hasan Minhaj, who is the host of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

The WHCD is returning to is a lot more comedic roots, after the 2019 dinner was hosted by historian Ron Chernow, who centered on celebrating the background of journalism and the First Modification, the most important topic of the night, a response to 2018 hosting by Michelle Wolf’s controversial comedy stylings as host.

Minhaj hosted the WHCD in 2017, to some mixed reviews, and his Netflix program is the kind of “edgy” political comedic humor that will generate chortles and guffaws from some in attendance, while some others are sure to clutch pearls and storm out in protest as they exit the Washington Hilton to attend a bash hosted by Playboy journal mainly because they are offended by the flouting of sound middle American values.

