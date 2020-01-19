Kendall Jenner Goes Out For Lunch With Boyfriend Ben Simmons | Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner

Sun, January 19, 2020 at 11:34 p.m.

Kendall jenner rushes into his car with boyfriend Ben simmons Sunday afternoon (January 19) in New York.

The 24-year-old model and 23-year-old professional basketball player both tried to keep a low profile in black hoodies as they went out for a quick bite to eat.

Rumors began to swirl in December Kendall and Ben were dating after she was seen cheering her on during one of her basketball games.

On New Years Eve, the couple were spotted celebrating together at a club in Philadelphia.

Kendall and Ben have been dating since May 2018. In early 2019, it was reported that the two were “on hiatus”.

