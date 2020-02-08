Kendall Jenner joins Luka Sabbat & Ashley Benson at the Longchamp fashion show | Alexandra Shipp, Angela Sarafyan, Ashley Benson, Bailee Madison, Coco Rocha, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Larsen Thompson, lila moss, Luka Sabbat, Storm Reid, Victor Cruz

Kendall jenner and Ashley Benson look so chic!

The 24-year-old model and the 30-year-old actress went out for the Longchamp fashion show Saturday afternoon (February 8) at Hudson Commons in New York.

PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from Ashley Benson

Other stars of the show included a former footballer Victor Cruz, Actress Euphoria Storm reid, Kate moss‘ girl Lila grace, model Coco rocha, Love, Simon actress Alexandra Shipp, adult actor Luka Sabbat, Good witch actress Bailee Madison, Westworld actress Angela Sarafyanand model Larsen Thompson.

Walking in the fashion show was Kaia Gerber.

The night before Kendall join the Hadid sisters on the runway at the Tom Ford fashion show in Hollywood.

More than 25 photos inside the stars during the fashion show…

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB

Photos: Getty Images

Sent to: Alexandra Shipp, Angela Sarafyan, Ashley Benson, Bailee Madison, Coco Rocha, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Larsen Thompson, lila moss, Luka Sabbat, Storm Reid, Victor Cruz