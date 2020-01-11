Kendall Jenner stars in the new Versace campaign with Jennifer Lopez! | Fashion, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner

Loading...

Kendall jenner is featured in the new campaign for Versace and she has one of the coolest co-stars… Jennifer Lopez!

You might recognize the green jungle print they both wear because it’s the same one that was used for JLoIconic jungle dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

“I’m so proud that Google Images was invented after Jennifer wore this dress. Today we are celebrating this moment that was possible thanks to this incredible woman! “Designate Donatella Versace said in a statement.

Here’s how the brand describes the new campaign: “In a contemporary technology-driven landscape, the looks of the collection are surrounded by the results of a futuristic holographic research web page. Jennifer Lopez and Kendall jenner type their own names into the search bar as emblems of a time when we define our self-image by what we choose to represent online – which makes the screen the true mirror of our time. Masters of their own sensuality, the two highlight their most courageous and most liberated selves, blurring the border between the private and public spheres. “

“When it comes to my career, the Jungle dress really stood out in time. For me, Versace represents empowerment and putting something beautiful in the world. It’s a dream to collaborate with my friend Donatella again on this wonderful campaign and to create something new and fresh from a piece of iconic fashion history, “said Jennifer in a statement.

