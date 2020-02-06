Kendall Jenner was checked out on TikTok, but it really wasn’t her | Kendall Jenner, TikTok

Kendall jennerFans were probably so excited when they saw that a verified account had come up to her on TIC Tac, but unfortunately even the social media app was tricked because it wasn’t her.

The account had been in place for less than 12 hours before TikTok became aware of the error.

“Within hours of verifying an account claiming to be Kendall jenner, an internal review raised questions about the authenticity of the account and TikTok immediately withdrew it, “a TikTok spokesperson told CNN.

TikTok is still a rising platform compared to more established ones like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

“The verified badge is a quick and clear way to let you know you are following the real deal, rather than a fake or fan account,” says the TikTok website.

We will just have to wait and see if Kendall join TikTok!

