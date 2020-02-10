Kendall Jenner wears a neon pink look for going out in New York | Kendall jenner

Kendall jenner definitely turned heads in her neon pink outfit when she left her hotel in New York on Sunday evening (February 9).

The 24-year-old model showed eye-catching skin on her way to an event during New York Fashion Week. Later, Kendall was spotted in a huge puffy coat and toting a Louis Vuitton bag in the direction of a show.

Kendall just went out to attend the Longchamp show, where she talked about staying true to herself.

“I think everyday I’m just trying to be the best version of myself,” she shared with E! News at the event. “I really, really believe in not trying to be someone else but just … being the best version of yourself.”

She added, “I don’t think you should try to be someone else. I think that’s what I’m always trying to remember, especially on social media today. When you look at everyone, you think that everyone’s life is so perfect. But just be like, “You know what? I’m great.” “

