[kendall-jenner-wears-extensive-leather-coat-for-lunch-in-nyc]

Kendall Jenner sips on a coffee as she methods out for the day on Saturday afternoon (February 15) in New York Metropolis.

The 24-calendar year-aged product seemed neat in a prolonged, leather coat above an all black outfit paired with very small sun shades for her afternoon outing.

Shots: Look at out the hottest pictures of Kendall Jenner

Before that working day, Kendall was all smiles as she and a couple close friends achieved up for lunch at Sadelle’s restaurant.

The working day in advance of, Kendall joined Bella Hadid and Justine Skye for a Galentine’s Working day lunch hangout.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB