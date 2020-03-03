kendall-jenner-would-enjoy-to-be-this-a-listing-celeb’s-assistant-for-pretty-particular-causes

Kendall Jenner picks up a purple drink from Cha Cha Matcha on Monday (March 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 24-12 months-previous model wear a pair of biker shorts and an MIT sweater for her outing.

Kendall lately opened up in a Q&A for the new Calvin Klein campaign, about which celeb she would want to be an assistant for.

“If I experienced to be a personal assistant for a calendar year, I’d decide on Beyoncé. Just ’cause I wanna know what she eats in the morning. I just wanna know what she has for breakfast,” Kendall said, by means of E! News. “I just really want to know what Television reveals she watches. Like do you view Bachelor in Paradise? Since if so, we really should be ideal pals!”