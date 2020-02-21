[Kendo Castaneda schooling update for February twenty eighth clash]

RINGSIDE 21/02/2020

Undefeated tremendous light-weight Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-, 8 KOs) has been in coaching camp given that the commencing of this 12 months in Boxers & Brawlers health and fitness center in his San Antonio hometown to prepare for his February 28th struggle against North American Boxing Business (NABO) winner Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17–one, 12 KOs) airing are living on Boxeo Telemundo, starting at 11: 30 p.m. ET / eight: 30 p.m. PT, from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

Alamo vs. Castaneda is co-promoted by All-Star Boxing, which promotes Alamo and the event, and Castaneda’s promoter, Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions.

“This is the most important combat of Kendo’s vocation to day,” CEO & Co-Founder Keith Veltre stated. “He is the kind fighter who doesn’t back down from any individual and is aware of what it usually takes to get the earn. Kendo trains difficult and we are thoroughly assured that he will arrive house with the acquire.”

The 26-calendar year-aged Castaneda, who is ranked No. 15 by the Earth Boxing Corporation (WBO), will consider on WBO No. 8-rated Alamo, the defending NABO super lightweight champion, in the 10-round major function.

Castaneda captured the vacant North American Boxing Affiliation (NABA) crown a calendar year ago, having a 10-round decision from beforehand undefeated Gilbert Venegas, Jr. (10-), and followed that with an outstanding 10-spherical unanimous determination about Dominican veteran Eudy Berbardo (24-three).

Very last Oct in Reno, Nevada, Castaneda stopped Stan Martyniouk (20-three) in the sixth spherical, immediately after which he was put in by the Globe Boxing Business as its No. 15 rated super lightweight in the environment.

WBO No. 8 rated Alamo, preventing out of Puerto Rico, is coming off the lone blemish on both fighter’s professional file, a draw with Antonio Moran (24-four-1).

Alamo, 24, is the previous World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Globe and FECARBOX tremendous light-weight champion, who has manufactured three profitable NABO title defenses.

Schooling Camp rates from Kendo Castaneda

Schooling Camp: “Everything here has been good. I’m all set to rock and get again in the ring. I’ll have no hassle making fat for this struggle. My sparring associates are nearby men, some pros, and other amateurs. I like assisting up-and-coming fighters who want to convert professional. They have pure speed at 18, 19 yrs outdated, but their toughness hasn’t entirely made, however. They understand and I get fantastic operate. My No. 1 sparring companion, Limon, has had much more than 100 novice fights. His model is related to Alamo’s. He’s tall and lengthy, but not as impressive as Alamo. He throws fantastic jabs and containers very well, which will assistance me when I struggle Alamo.

Yomar Alamo: “He fights off his again foot a large amount. He likes to box and is a fantastic counterpuncher.



He’s undefeated but who knows how he wants to battle? I like razzle-dazzle and I’ll immediately master what I’m in for.”

Fighting in Alamo’s yard: “I’m not worried about that at all. My first battle with RJJ Boxing was in Las Vegas against a nearby fighter, Chuy Gutierrez, and I received that fight. I don’t head combating in my opponent’s yard and I’m obtaining made use of to it. My very last battle was in Reno from a California fighter, who lived a lot closer to Reno than I do in San Antonio. And I fought a regional fighter in New Hampshire, when I experienced a bare-knuckle struggle.”

How do you imagine this struggle likely: “Alamo will go into the battle imagining it’s likely to be a boxing match, nearly like an exhibition beginning the fight. But I’m going to go in potent, like a street fight, banging him all over. I’ll catch him with some surprises, throwing challenging blows. In the third or fourth round, I’ll start out boxing a lot more. Then it is going to be way too a great deal for him, and I’ll consider him out in the eighth or ninth round.”

Bout significance: “I consider I’ll probably get a environment championship eliminator combat with an impressive victory. I’m a exceptional, previous-fashioned boxer.”

Prediction: “The referee will be announcing, ‘And the new NABO champion…..’”