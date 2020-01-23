Kendredge killed Dillard while in a vehicle at Chatham Walgreens drive-thru

A man was shot dead Thursday in Chatham on the south side, according to police.

Kendredge T.E. Dillard, 27, was in a vehicle in the drive-by of a Walgreens around 9.45 pm. in the first block of East 75th Street when someone in a black sedan opened fire, the Chicago police and the Cook County medical examination office said.

Dillard, who lived in Chatham, was beaten in the head and declared dead on the spot, the authorities said.

A woman in the passenger seat was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with minor injuries from cuts through broken glass, police said.

As ice-cold rain fell over Chatham, a group of people stood under the awning of the neighboring gas station and discussed the shooting that had taken place earlier. A servant said he heard the shots, although he did not see how the incident went.

A manager at Walgreens declined to comment on the shooting.

No arrests have been reported. Area South investigators are investigating.

