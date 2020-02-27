kendrick-lamar,-the-strokes-and-haim-be-part-of-large-roskilde-festival-2020-line-up

Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes and Haim have all been confirmed for Roskilde Pageant 2020.

The Danish pageant, which is staging its 50th version in 2020, will operate this summer time from June 27 – July four, with the four key days of music falling among July 1-4.

The total line-up for Roskilde 2020 has been announced now (February 27), with Lamar and The Strokes becoming a member of previously verified headliners Taylor Swift and Tyler, the Creator in topping the invoice.

The likes of Charli XCX, The Roots, DaBaby, Dave, Trip, Brittany Howard, Bicep, Big Thief, Tinariwen, Fragrance Genius and Waxahatchee have also been additional to the line-up.

You can see the entire line-up poster for Roskilde Festival 2020 beneath.

Roskilde Competition 2020 (Picture: Press)

“With this year’s line-up, we do what we have constantly performed: glance ahead,” Roskilde Festival’s head of programme, Anders Wahrén, stated. “It has been critical to us that festival no. 50 factors to the foreseeable future, and that is why 2020 will attribute the most affordable typical age at any time amongst the headliners.

“You never have to have 20 years of experience to perform on the primary phase. That era is about.”

Tickets for Roskilde Pageant 2020 are on sale now, and you can uncover them and much more information about this summer’s festival here.

Kendrick Lamar and The Strokes are among the the rumoured artists who could be in line to perform at Glastonbury Pageant this calendar year. The occasion will be held from June 24-28, the week right before Roskilde.