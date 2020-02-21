[kendrick-lamar’s-teenage-sister-has-just-married-the-father-of-her-second-newborn!]

Young sister of rapper Kendrick Lamar, Kayla Duckworth, married yesterday.

MTO News has verified that Kayla, who grew to become expecting the 1st time when she was only 14 several years previous and experienced her 2nd baby at age 17, married the father of her next baby. And his superstar brother attended the wedding ceremony.

Kayla, who has two daughters, ages four and 1, is 18 several years previous. And her new partner, Jalani Sawyer, is 19 decades old.

The new girlfriend took Instagram to share her enjoyable information with her followers and good friends. And Kayla seemed gorgeous.

Right here is her new husband:

The pair has been courting for a couple of decades, and they even went to the prom jointly: