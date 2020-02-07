Kendrys Morales, a former Angels, retires after 13 MLB seasons

February 7 (UPI) – Seasoned first baseman and designated batsman Kendrys Morales announced that he will be leaving baseball after 13 seasons.

“It was difficult to make a decision, was it? But everything in life is over,” Morales told ESPN on Friday. “I have spent many years playing baseball since Cuba and I have given up a lot of time that I would have spent with my family. This is one of the reasons why I decided to retire to see whether I can recover some of these losses. ” Time.

“Major league baseball has changed too, and experienced ball players like me may not be valued. This is the right time to make this decision. It is difficult, but it is the right decision for me and my family.”

Morales, 36, left Cuba in 2004 and signed a $ 3 million six-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels that year. According to the bat, it was his eighth attempt to leave the country.

During Morales’ first full MLB season in 2009, he recorded 34 home runs and 108 RBIs with a slugging percentage of 0.69. He ended his career with an average of 0.265 strokes, 213 homers and 740 RBIs.

Morales recorded a combined batting average of 0.44 with two homer runs and 12 RBIs in 201 record appearances between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics last season. The Yankees released him in July.

Morales also spent time with the Seattle Mariners (2013-14), Minnesota Twins (2014), Kansas City Royals (2015-16) and Toronto Blue Jays (2017-18). He won a world championship with the Royals in 2015.