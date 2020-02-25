[kenin-loses-yet-again,-barty-eases-through-in-doha]

Kenin went down six-three, 7-6 (7/4) to Yastremska. — AFP pic

DOHA, Feb 26 — Sofia Kenin experienced yesterday her third defeat considering the fact that profitable the Australian Open up before this month, dropping to Ukrainian youngster Dayana Yastremska in the Doha second spherical, though globe quantity a single Ashleigh Barty cruised to victory.

Planet number five Kenin, who defeated Garbine Muguruza to assert her maiden Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne, went down 6-3, seven-six (7/four) to Yastremska.

American Kenin missing just one of her two matches in the United States’ Fed Cup qualifying gain about Latvia, just before being knocked out by in-kind Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the Dubai opening round previous 7 days.

“It’s really frustrating,” the 21-year-aged informed wtatennis.com.

“Obviously coming off of Melbourne where I felt I was playing the greatest tennis of my existence, coming down to taking part in, not the worst tennis, but not playing the tennis I want to be taking part in.”

The 19-calendar year-aged Yastremska will experience Muguruza in the 3rd round immediately after the Spaniard produced brief perform of Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, winning six-one, six-2.

“Creds to her, she performed well, came up with some very good pictures at people critical times,” Kenin explained of Yastremska, who has presently won 3 WTA titles.

“She just played much better at essential times and I just designed way too a lot of unforced problems, I just felt pretty flat-footed the full match.”

Barty strolled earlier German Laura Siegemund in her very first match since getting rid of in the Australian Open semi-finals to Kenin.

The reigning French Open winner saw off the environment number 68, 6-3, six-2.

Barty broke serve five situations in the match, successful in under an hour and a quarter.

“Happy overall to be capable to switch on when I seriously required to,” said Barty.

“Disappointing to have a number of lapses in focus but also a credit history to my opponent, she came up with some genuinely superior things in operates to be ready to split me a couple instances.”

Rybakina wins marathon come across

The Australian will following deal with Rybakina, who has previously attained four WTA finals this time and defeat Alison Van Uytvanck 5-seven, six-2, seven-6 (10/8) yesterday.

The 20-yr-outdated Rybakina, who missing to Simona Halep in the Dubai Championships final on Saturday, essential five match factors to get past the Belgian, and also saved one particular herself in the marathon 3rd-set tie-split.

The globe number 17, who was rated 193rd 12 months in the past, has now claimed a tour-primary 21 wins this yr.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova also booked a location in the final 16 with a four-six, six-3, 6- earn in excess of Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

The Czech will encounter former Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko for a quarter-last place right after the Latvian’s six-one, six-2 thrashing of Barbora Strycova.

Entire world number 3 Karolina Pliskova also secured a 3rd-round area with comfort, beating American Bernarda Pera 6-three, 6-.

Pliskova will get on both Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who designed the Australian Open up quarter-finals, or American Jennifer Brady future.

Very last year’s winner Elise Mertens observed her title defence come to an early conclude with a four-six, 6-3, 6-2 reduction to Yulia Putintseva.

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva will subsequent engage in fourth seed Belinda Bencic just after the Swiss battled earlier Veronika Kudermetova 6-four, four-six, seven-6 (seven/4).

Belarusian ninth seed Aryna Sabalenka also progressed, beating Anett Kontaveit 7-five, 2-6, seven-five. — AFP