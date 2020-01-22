Kenki Fukuoka retires from the Olympic rugby seven camp with a knee injury

The Brave Blossoms World Cup star, Kenki Fukuoka, canceled a training camp for Japan’s Olympic rugby team of seven because of a knee injury on Wednesday, the Japan Rugby Football Union said.

The 27-year-old injured his left knee when he played for Panasonic Wild Knights in the 40:20 win against Toyota Verblitz on Saturday, according to JRFU.

The game in the Japan Top League was Fukuoka’s last 15v15 game before turning his attention to the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Fukuoka had planned to take part in the three-day training camp in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, starting on Friday to apply for the Olympic team. He will undergo further knee exams without a schedule for his return.

The fast winger scored four goals for the Brave Blossoms at the Rugby World Cup last year, helping hosts to reach the round of 16 for the first time.

Fukuoka played seven games at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, in which Japan finished fourth after losing to South Africa in the bronze medal game.

