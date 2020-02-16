[kennedy-revises-impeachable-offense-stance:-‘it-depends-on-why-he-requested-for-it’]

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) has revised his stance on what constitutes an impeachable offense for the President throughout an visual appeal on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday morning.

When questioned by CBS’ Margaret Brennan no matter whether he stood by his assertion on the demonstrate very last November that it would be an impeachable offense if the President requested for an investigation of a political rival, Kennedy responded that “it depends on why he asked for it.”

“I believe what I stated at the time was that if a president questioned for an investigation of a political rival mainly because he is a political rival, that would be wrong,” Kennedy reported.

Brennan then pointed out President Trump’s latest look on Geraldo Rivera’s application this week exactly where he confirmed that he directed Rudy Giuliani to go to Ukraine, and how Giuliani himself has stated that he went to Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

“Well, but you have to request why,” Kennedy reported.

When requested by Brennan if that description from the President meets his standard, Kennedy reiterated that “you have to question why.”

“The president asked for investigation of Joe Biden and his son and Burisma. He did not get Joe Biden’s name out of the cell phone e book. He didn’t inquire for an investigation of Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren,” Kennedy said. “Four phrases why the president asked for an investigation: Hunter Biden and Burisma.”

Kennedy then continued railing from the Bidens ahead of Brennan pressed him yet again about his impeachable offense standard.

“There’s absolutely nothing improper with a president inquiring for an investigation of corruption,” Kennedy explained.

Look at Kennedy’s remarks under: