Kenneth Nebenzahl dead: “Dean of American antiquarian map dealers”, renowned Chicago collector

Instead of opening a book when he entered the night, Ken Nebenzahl studied the National Geographic map measuring eight by ten meters on the ceiling of his bedroom.

It had to go there because it was too big for the walls.

Just when his wife, Jossy, thought he had fallen asleep, she heard an exclamation on the other side of the bed – mostly in the vein of “My God, I see the Indus River running west.” I thought it went north. “

Nebenzahl, a world-renowned dealer in antiquarian maps, books and manuscripts who wrote six books on antique maps translated into six languages, died in his home on the north coast on January 29 at the age of 92.

“He was the dean of antiquarian American card dealers,” said Bob Karrow, retired curator of cards and special collections at Newberry Library, Chicago.

“Ken Nebenzahl was one of the most important bookshops of the second half of the 20th century,” said Margaret Ford, international head of books and manuscripts at Christie’s headquarters in London. “He processed some of the most important books and maps on the market and formed collections, both private and institutional.”

And, Ford said, “he had real charm and was very nice too.”

When his friends gathered marbles at the age of 10, young Ken had his own treasures: road maps of what were then all 48 of the United States.

“I have been one of the lucky ones who for 50 years has literally been doing what I would do after hours at night, and I have been able to make a career out of it,” he said in a 2007 interview with C-SPAN. “I consider myself a very happy person.”

Mr. Nebenzahl worked for private collectors and at one point helped obtain a copy of the Declaration of Independence that was then donated to the Chicago History Museum.

In 1969, on behalf of philanthropist Mary W. Runnell, he paid $ 216,000 for a first edition of what is called one of the world’s most beautiful books: John James Audubon “Birds of America.” Sotheby’s Auction House said at the time that it was a record bid on a book. Mr. Nebenzahl supervised his donation to the Field Museum.

“It’s beautiful,” says Gretchen Rings, the head of the museum’s library collections. “It’s not just a book. It led to a conservation movement, the Audubon Society.”

The book is actually four volumes long, with 435 brilliantly colored, 40-by-30-inch prints made by Audubon, a painter ornithologist, between 1827 and 1838. It is one of only two in the world with 13 additional illustrations, according to Rings.

Mr. Nebenzahl specialized in wonderful 14th and 15th century maps decorated with sea monsters, gryphons and galleons. Others had large pieces of Terra Incognita (Unknown Territory).

Some of his antique maps depicted California as an island. That’s because early cartographers did not know that California Bay had not separated it from the continent, according to Jossy, his partner in Kenneth Nebenzahl Inc., which they operated at 333 N. Michigan Ave. She took care of the business side. He hunted for acquisitions.

“I did all the rather boring things, and he did all the exciting things,” she said. “And we put it all together between the two of us.”

Mr. Nebenzahl grew up in New York – in Far Rockaway, Queens. He was only 11 when his father, a lawyer, died.

As a child, he was fascinated by the free cards that the major oil companies used to offer at gas stations.

Ken Nebenzahl wrote six books, including ‘Mapping the Silk Road and Beyond’. Sun Times files

“Once he even wrote to the oil company telling them they had county lines on the wrong side of a certain road,” his wife said. “He would read cards like you and I would read a book.”

He went to Columbia University and served in the Marines during the last days of the Second World War.

He and his future wife met on a blind date in New Orleans. Jocelyn Spitz was a student at Sophie Newcomb College and a granddaughter of Max Hart, one of the founders of costume maker Hart Schaffner & Marx. He worked for the wine distributor Fromm & Sichel.

When he came to pick her up, she said she peeked through the sleeping curtains and said to her housemother, “That’s the man I’m going to marry.”

He felt it too. On their second date he suggested.

But when she told her father about her enthusiastic lover: “He said,” What a smooth Sam-Dapper Dan is this? “He actually said.”

Then he met Mr. Nebenzahl and approved.

When they started their business in 1957, the post-war economy of Europe contributed to a boost. Old European families “sold entire collections,” said Jossy Nebenzahl.

While Mr. Nebenzahl studied the maps, he recognized subtle variations and indications of their origin.

“He was very interested in how boundaries change in different years, and that’s how you could see if you had a first edition,” his wife said. “Just a small detail, just a small twisted line.”

She said one time a man from Texas called and said he wanted to authenticate a card that was linked to Sir Francis Drake, the 16th-century English sea captain and explorer.

“He came to Chicago with two heavyweight guns in their jackets,” she said.

Nebenzahl decided that the card was real.

Kenneth Nebenzahl (right) visiting the director of the National Library of Thimpu, Bhutan – and his 108-part collection of Buddha’s words, each volume with carved wooden planks wrapped in silk. Photograph supplied, Phototronics

After he had gone to London to share in the purchase of a copy of the Declaration of Independence, Mr. Nebenzahl returned to the United States with the document rolled up under his arm. A customs agent asked what he had there. His wife said that Mr. Nebenzahl replied, “Oh, only the Declaration of Independence.”

And the officer waved him off with a shredder: “Happy Fourth of July!”

He and his wife traveled the world and visited distant places such as Bhutan, Burma, Guatemala, Greenland, Haiti, Mongolia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, and Tibet. They have often made it rough and occasionally navigated through camels. Once his wife said: “We have traveled 500 miles in a 50-foot canoe in Papua New Guinea.”

And it didn’t matter if they were camping in the American West or traveling around the world by plane: “He always took cards,” his wife said. “And he never got lost.”

When the three daughters of the couple each turned 12, he took them on international journeys. Patricia went to Tunisia, Margaret to Turkey and Soozie to St. Petersburg.

In 1966 the couple founded the Newberry’s Kenneth Nebenzahl Jr. cartography lectures, named after their son, who died when he was a boy. The lectures last more than half a century.

Nebenzahl is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life is planned and will be held in the Newberry Library.