Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was stabbed several times in his neck, again and arm on Friday, Feb. 21 outside the house Richard’s Bar in West Town. He was pronounced lifeless a lot less than an hour later, authorities mentioned. His death was dominated a murder.

A 30-year-aged gentleman was arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing, but was law enforcement claimed he was released from custody following he claimed he experienced acted in self-defense.

The Sun-Moments is not naming the 30-calendar year-aged male because he has not been charged with a crime. Court information show he is a veteran of the U.S. Maritime Corps who was convicted of battery a few a long time ago right after he pulled a gun on a man in the northwest suburbs and tackled him to the ground.

Spouse and children claimed the 30-12 months-aged male yelled a homophobic slur at Paterimos before stabbing him various occasions outside the house the bar, which Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi mentioned witnesses at the scene had confirmed.

Guglielmi explained police are continuing to examine, and emphasized that the man’s release from custody ought to not be interpreted as “a declination of expenses.”