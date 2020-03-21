Kenny Rogers, actor, Country Music Icon, died at 81

Actor singer Kenny Rogers, the gentle Grammy-winning balladir, who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with hits like “Lucille”, “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on the record and on television, died Friday night. He was 81 years old.

He died at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, representing Keith Hagan in The Associated Press. Hagan was taken to hospital care and died from natural causes.

The Houston-based performer with a husky voice and a silver beard sold tens of millions of records, won three Grammys and starred in television shows based on “The Gambler” and other songs. in a superstar in the 70’s and 80’s. Rogers thrived about 60 years before retiring from touring in 2017 at the age of 79. Despite his crossover success, he always preferred to be a country singer.

“Either you do what others do and you do better, or you do what no one else does and you don’t call in comparison,” Rogers told The Associated Press in 2015. “And I chose that way because I can never Better than Johnny Cash or Willie or Waylon in what they did. So I found something I could do that didn’t appeal to me. And I think people thought that was my desire to change country music. that was never my problem. “

“Kenny was one of those artists who transcended format and geographic boundaries,” says Sarah Trahern, executive director of the Country Music Association. “She was a world superstar who helped introduce country music to audiences around the world.”

Rogers was a five-time CMA winner, as well as a recipient of the CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, the same year he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He received 10 awards from the Country Music Academy. It sold more than 47 million records in the United States alone, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

A true story with wealth, Rogers was raised in a public housing in Houston Heights with seven siblings. As a young man in his 20’s he had a gold single called “That Crazy Feeling” by the name of Kenneth Rogers, but when that success stopped, he joined a jazz group, the Bobby Doyle Trio, as a bass player.

But his breakthrough came when he was asked to join a New Christy Minstrels, a folk group, in 1966. The band reformed as a First Edition and scored a pop hit with the psychedelic song, “Just Dropped”. In (To See What Condition My Condition was “A). “Rogers and the First Edition mixed country-rock and folk into songs like” Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town, “a tale of a Vietnam veteran begging his girlfriend to stay.

After the group split in 1974, Rogers began his solo career and enjoyed great success with the sad country ballad “Lucille” in 1977, which went on to pop charts and beat Rogers. his first Grammy. Suddenly, the star, Rogers, added hit after more than a decade.

“The Gambler,” the Grammy-winning story song by Don Schlitz, was released in 1978 and became its signature song, with a signature abstention: “You have to know when to contain them, you know when to fold them. ” The song spawned a hit TV movie of the same name and several more sequels with Rogers as professional player Brady Hawkes, and led to a long side career for Rogers as a television actor and presenter on several television specials. .

Other hits included “You Decorated My Life,” “Every Two Tone Clashes” with Dottie West, “Don’t Fall In Love With A Dreamer,” With Kim Carnes And “County Coward.” One of her biggest hits was “Lady”, written by Lionel Richie, a six-week-old topper in 1980. Richie said in a 2017 interview with the AP that he often didn’t finish songs until he had released them, which was the case with “Lady”.

“At first, the song was called ‘Baby,'” said Richie. “And because when I was with him for the first 30 minutes, all he talked about was that he only married a real lady. A country guy like him is married to a lady, so he said, “By the way, how is the song called?” Richie replies, “Lady.”

Over the years, Rogers often worked with female duet couples, most notably Dolly Parton. The two combined with Bee Gees’ suggestion of Barry Gibb, who wrote “Islands in the Stream.”

“Barry was producing an album for me and he gave me that song,” Rogers told the AP in 2017. “And I went to meet her, went into the studio and sang her for four days. I finally looked at him and said, “Barry, I don’t even like that song.” And he said, “You know what we need? We need Dolly Parton. “I thought,” Man, that guy is a visionary. “

Coincidentally, Parton was in the same recording studio in Los Angeles when the idea came about.

“From the moment she entered the room, the song never sounded the same,” Rogers said. “He adopted an entirely new spirit.”

The two singers toured together, including in Australia and New Zealand in 1984 and 1987, and performed at a special HBO concert. Over the years, the two would continue to record together, including their latest duet, “You can’t make Old Friends,” which premiered in 2013. Parton rewarded “Islands in the Stream” with Rogers during his retirement concert. of all the stars. to Nashville in October 2017.

Rogers invested his time and money in many other efforts during his career, including a passion for photography which led to several books, as well as an autobiography, “Making It With Music”. He had a chain of restaurants called Kenny Rogers Roasters and was a partner behind a riverboat in Branson, Missouri. He was also involved in a number of charitable causes, including the Red Cross and MusiCares, and was part of the recording of the famed star, “We are the World,” to claim hunger.

By the 1990’s, their ability to represent success had waned, although they remained a popular live entertainer with regular tours. Still, he was an invention businessman and never stopped trying to find his way back on the charts.

At the age of 61, Rogers made a brief comeback on the country’s charts in 2000 with a hit song, “Buy Me A Rose,” thanks to his other favorite medium, television. The producers of the series “Touched By An Angel” wanted her to appear in an episode, and one of her managers suggested that the episode be based on her latest single. That cross-promotional event earned him the first No. 1 country song in 13 years.

His representative is survived by Rogers and his wife, Wanda, and their children Justin, Jordan, Chris and Kenny Jr., as well as two brothers, a sister and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family is planning a private service “out of concern for the national emergency COVID-19,” a statement released early Saturday said. At a later date a public memorial will be held.