Kenny Rogers died at the age of 81

The story of country music Kenny Rogers died Friday night at his home, surrounded by his family.

Kenny was undergoing intensive care at the hospital at the time of his death … according to a rep for the singer, who also said Kenny had died of natural causes.

The County Music Hall of Famer is famous for its impressive set of hits across the top 40 pop hit radio. The highlights of his 60-year career include, “The Gambler,” “Coward of the County,” “Lucille,” “Lady” and his # 1 duet in Dolly Parton, “Rivers Islands.”

Kenny has had serious health issues in the past. Back in 2018, he will have to cancel the remaining dates on his ‘Gambler’s Last Deal’ farewell journey due to unspecified “health challenges.” When he was forced to cancel, Kenny joked, “I don’t want to continue retiring.”

The iconic singer was born and raised in Houston, and is 4 of 8 children. She has 5 children of her own, and has been married 5 different times.

Kenny was inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame in 2013, and in 2017 he was inducted into the Texas County Music Hall of Fame. She also won 13 American Music Awards, 6 CMAs, and 3 Grammy awards … 2 of them for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

In addition to his best career on the mic, Kenny also plays acting, appearing in movies and on TV. Some of his famous acting roles include the title role in “Kenny Rogers as The Gambler” and a very good guest star on “The Muppet Show.”

Rogers was also a successful businessman, along with restaurant chain Kenny Rogers Roasters. So, yes … somewhere in the dark, Gambler breaks the scheme more than ever.

Kenny is 81 years old.

RIP.