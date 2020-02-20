[kensington-fire-reside:-woman-rushed-to-medical-center-after-pater-avenue-flat-fireplace]

40 firefighters are at present at the scene of a fireplace at a flat in Kensington.

The brigade ended up termed to the scene on Pater Road at 9.21am this morning (Thursday, February 20).

Six hearth engines are stationed alongside the road, which is just off Kensington Significant Avenue near to Higher Road Kensington London Underground station.

The London Fireplace Brigade has confirmed that a woman has been rushed to medical center for smoke inhalation.

