The Kent School will travel abroad to the Community School of Naples in Florida as part of the Dublin High School Football Showcase in Ireland on Friday, August 28.

Formerly known as Donnybrook Stadium, Leinster Rugby’s Energia Park organizes the Kent School-Community School of Naples competition and the Fenwick High School (Chicago) -Notre Dame Prep (Arizona) competitions.

“We look forward to bringing student athletes, their families and supporters back to this first-class facility and welcoming local sports fans who have always come into force to support the event,” said Global Football founder and president Patrick Steenberge. “This showcase is the perfect way to celebrate our 25th year of traveling around the world.”

Players, coaches, cheerleaders and families will attend the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, with Navy accepting the University of Notre Dame at the Aviva Stadium the following day.

Kent School has traveled overseas twice before, including a visit to Ireland in 2012 when they defeated the National School of American Football from UK 26-2 led by coach Todd Marble in Parnell Park, home of Gaelic in North Dublin American football. Current Lions head coach Connor Wells said: “We are very excited about our match against the Naples Community School in August. A top-level academic institution with an exceptional football tradition, similar to Kent School, the Community School is an ideal opponent for us game in Dublin. Our boys look forward to competing with full hearts in the field while celebrating this incredible global experience with our Florida friends. ”

The participating teams train at University College Dublin’s sports facilities and will experience the local culture through a series of educational tours. Dublin will be brought to a halt again when all teams and their cheerleaders take part in a center parade on Thursday evening before the games, which will culminate in an American-style Pep Rally in the heart of Dublin City.

Four-time Super Bowl winner and decorated American military veteran Rocky Bleier will serve as honorary chair for the event. Bleier won a coveted national college championship at Notre Dame in 1966 and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won four Super Bowl titles as a member of one of the NFL’s most legendary teams during a professional career from 1968 to 1980.