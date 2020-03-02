kenta-maeda,-yoshitomo-tsutsugo-meet-in-majors-for-first-time

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA – Minnesota pitcher Kenta Maeda silenced MLB rookie outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo of Tampa Bay in a Sunday matchup of Japanese standouts but took the reduction in their spring education game.

Tsutsugo, happy to see a familiar facial area as he learns new pitchers in his changeover period from Japan to North The usa, went -for-2 with two flyouts off appropriate-hander Maeda in the Rays’ 8-two victory around Minnesota at Port Charlotte, Florida.

“I was quite delighted,” Tsutsugo told MLB.com by means of a translator. “I enjoyed the second.”

Maeda surrendered 3 operates, only one of them earned, on two hits — like a house operate — with two walks and 3 strikeouts around 2⅔ innings to take the reduction.

It was their 1st assembly in a recreation outside of NPB, where the two experienced good professions.

Tsutsugo, who was -for-3 overall with a strikeout on Sunday, played for the Yokohama BayStars from 2010-2019. Maeda was a star pitcher for the Hiroshima Carp from 2008-2015 in advance of becoming a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who traded him to the Twins final thirty day period. Each spent their overall NPB professions in the Central League.

Tsutsugo, a left-handed hiter, had gone nine-for-48 (.188) off Maeda with two homers and two doubles ahead of Sunday.

The two Japanese stars fulfilled ahead of the sport, with Maeda joking he would make his to start with pitch to him a changeup. But when Tsutsugo, hitting next in the Rays lineup, came to the plate, the 1st pitch he noticed was a fastball for a referred to as strike.

“I was waiting for the changeup,” Tsutsugo claimed with a smile. “So I did not swing at the fastball.”

Maeda mentioned Tsutsugo’s largest issues in changing to North America will be cultural dissimilarities, the MLB timetable and the language barrier.

But Maeda explained Tsutsugo can uncover achievement the moment he adjusts.

“We’re nevertheless early in spring, so he’s at the stage of producing adjustments,” Maeda said by means of a translator.

“But from what I can see, he’s surely a electrical power hitter and he has a large amount of power in him.”

Elsewhere about spring teaching, Lance McCullers, who had been sidelined since getting Tommy John surgery in November 2018, started out in a spring schooling game from St. Louis and confronted 3 batters. He retired leadoff male Kolten Wong on a tender comebacker, gave up a double to Paul DeJong and fanned Paul Goldschmidt with an 84 mph (135 kph) curve.

“Out of the 16 pitches I threw, genuinely only perhaps a single or two that I didn’t execute the way I was hoping to pre-pitch,” McCullers mentioned. “Really pleased with just the way I felt in general and just currently being out there with the guys.”

McCullers’ fastball achieved 94 mph (151 kph) on the scoreboard radar gun. His signature pitch is the curve.

Texas newcomer Corey Kluber, was also back again on the mound, struggling with hitters for the 1st time since a line generate broke his pitching arm past period with Cleveland, doing work 3 innings. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks and struck out 4 from the Dodgers.