Kento Momota advances to Malaysia Masters Semis

KUALA LUMPUR – Kento Momota lost the second game on Friday but recovered to defeat Chinese Huang Yu Xiang 21-13, 19-21, 21-9 and reserve a place in the semifinals at the Malaysia Masters.

The world’s number 1 faces a showdown against Lee Zii Jia from Malaysia, who showed a brave effort to oust China’s seventh seed Shi Yuqi. 12-21, 21-16, 21-19.

Momota was his usual self and won the first game at 21-13.

Huang used some casual mistakes from Momota to prevail 21:19, but Momota was overall a clinical achievement that secured the 21: 9 triumph.

“I was put under pressure in the second game and made some mistakes. Fortunately, I managed to improve in the third game to win, ”said Momota.

The reigning world champion meets a determined Lee, who claims to have had the best match of his young career against Shi.

Lee admitted that he must be back at his best to have a chance against Momota.

“You have to be fit to beat Momota. You have to be able to attack him quickly and not make too many mistakes, ”said Lee.

