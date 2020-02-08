Kento Momota, the world’s number 1, has to pause for three months after facial surgery

His club NTT East said Kento Momota, Badminton’s top-ranked single player for men, will be out for another three months after facial surgery on Saturday.

Momota, who was diagnosed with a broken right eye, was involved in a fatal car accident on January 13, one morning after winning the Malaysia Masters championship. The 25-year-old must now postpone his return to the competition. His goal was to start again at the All England Open in Birmingham on March 11th.

Though he’s almost certain of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, Momota’s recent setback casts a shadow over his preparations.

After returning to Japan, investigations showed that Momota had bruises and three cuts on her face in various parts of his body. After he rested, he took part in a training camp for the national team.

After complaining about discomfort and double vision while playing, the fracture was discovered on Friday during an examination. The injury appears to be due to the traffic accident last month.

“It really surprised me,” said Japan’s Park Joo-bong head coach in a statement from the Nippon Badminton Association. “We just have to see how things go after the operation.

“I want him to prioritize his recovery without speeding it up.”